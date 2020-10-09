Albany County storm recovery efforts continue

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple provided an update Friday morning on where the county stands with storm recovery efforts.

As of noon Friday, 31,000 National Grid customers in Albany County are without power. The estimated restoration time for the whole county, at that time, was reported as 9 p.m. Saturday, but some could see their lights back on before then. Sheriff Apple encourages residents to be patient.

“People need to understand that it was vital to get some of the critical infrastructure back on before they start turning on switches,” Sheriff Apple said, adding that National Grid crews have been working long hours in some of the hardest-hit areas, including Bethlehem.

LATEST STORIES