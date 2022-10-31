ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man is facing multiple charges after a crash on Ten Broeck Street late Sunday night, according to a release from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Ptolemy Sutherland, 22, was speeding down the street when he crashed into a tree, flipping his car.

Officers were chasing Sutherland at the time, trying to pull him over, police said. He was trapped inside his car after the wreck and had to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Charges:

Third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Vehicle and traffic law violations

Sutherland was released on appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court on November 14.