ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is hosting free Narcan training on March 8 at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and will take place at the Albany County public safety building.

The training will teach attendees how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to use the Narcan nasal spray. The public safety building is located at 58 Verda Avenue in Clarksville.