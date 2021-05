MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) - Vermont Law Enforcement will be participating in the national Click It or Ticket campaign beginning May 24 through June 6. Click It or Ticket (CIOT) is a national seat belt enforcement strategy to identify drivers who are not belted.

Officers will be roaming and using checkpoints throughout Bennington County. They will be enforcing aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving and seatbelt use. Bennington Police say these behaviors are the leading causes of serious crashes. Drivers they encounter who are not wearing a seatbelt will be issued a ticket.