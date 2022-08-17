ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Office debuted its new electric vehicle (EV) on social media on Wednesday. Sheriff Craig Apple said the car is currently in service. He went on to say that they are testing this car out to see if they can expand their fleet of EVs.

It is a Pole Star made by Volvo. The Sheriff said that he was told that with a nearly full charge they will be able to go 250 miles. Apple said that while charging hasn’t been going smoothly, they are working through the issues.