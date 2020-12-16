Albany County Sheriff’s Department prepares for winter storm

CLARKSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Department has its arsenal of vehicles ready to help those who may find themselves in trouble during Wednesday night’s storm.

An estimated two feet of snow is expected to fall throughout the night.

“Listen we live in the Northeast. This isn’t our first snow storm. We’re ready to go,” said Sheriff Craig Apple.

Apple and his team are preparing for what could be a long night. He expects that people may find themselves in trouble in the morning.

“Obviously, if you get up tomorrow morning and we’ve got two feet of snow lying on the ground and expect a little bit more, if you can stay home, please stay home. Stay off the roads,” Apple said.

With the pandemic turning homes into offices, Apple hopes that will keep more people off the streets and safe inside. Apple and his team are prepared to help those who find themselves in need.

ATV’s, search and rescue vehicles and snowmobiles are on standby. And while deputies are out on patrol, members of the county emergency management team will be at the Clarksville station monitoring the weather conditions.

“These guys will coordinate with highway and DPW guys to plow the roads for us, so they can get through there first, so the emergency vehicles can get through t​o the people if they need help,” First Sergeant Eric Burns said.

The department also asks for neighbors to check-in on each other and give them a call if needed.