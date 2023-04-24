ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing canine from their office and is seeking the public’s help finding it. Deputies say the canine is missing in the area of Altamont.

The canine is a black Dutch Shepard with an agency collar saying “SHERIFFS K9” in yellow. The public is asked to call the Albany County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 765-2352 if they see the canine or have information on its current location.

Deputies report the dog went missing after it got free from its kennel during the night and may have become lost. The public is reminded that even though this canine is friendly, it is a working service animal and should not be approached.