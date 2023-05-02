An Albany County Sheriff deputy was involved in a two-car crash near Albany International Airport on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany County Sheriff deputy was involved in a two-car crash near the Albany International Airport on Tuesday.

The crash took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and Watervliet Shaker Road. The deputy was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in progress at the airport at the time of the crash.

The Albany County sheriff said the cruiser’s emergency lights were activated as it was making a left-hand turn into the airport when it was hit by another vehicle traveling on Albany Shaker Road. Airbags deployed in both vehicles, and both drivers were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.