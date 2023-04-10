ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Liquor stores in Albany County could soon be remaining open longer during the holiday season. The county legislature unanimously approved a request to the New York State Liquor Authority for the expanded hours.

If the SLA approves the request, then wine and liquor stores could be open from the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Currently, they are only allowed to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those with the county legislature said the change will help local businesses during a busy holiday season.