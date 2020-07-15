Albany County reports 44 new coronavirus cases in Wednesday morning briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy reported 44 new coronavirus cases in the county, that’s the highest single day increase of cases since May 20.

There are now 77 active cases in the county.

McCoy said six of the cases are linked to a Fourth of July party in Albany where there were over 200 people in attendance. He said eight of the cases are residents from St. Peters in Albany that were infected after a worker who traveled to Georgia tested positive.

He said 544 people are under mandatory quarantine in the county. There are two people hospitalized and no one is in intensive care.

