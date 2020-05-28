Albany County reports 11 private nursing home deaths in daily coronavirus briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported 11 private nursing home deaths in the county.

He said those deaths were reported to the State Department of Health in late April, early May but the county recently learned about them when the County Department of Health conducted its data reconciliation meeting with the state DOH.

While they did not provide details on exactly where the deaths occured, they gave the following age and gender demographics:

April 29: 1 female in her 90’s

May 2: 2 females, one in her 70’s one inher 80’s

May 3: 3 females, two in their 80’s one in her 90’s

May 4: 2 females in her 90’s

May 6: 1 female in her 80’s

May 8: 1 male in his 70’s

May 9: 1 male in his 80’s

McCoy said this data will not affect the matrix going into phase two of reopening. The death toll in the county now stands at 87.

There are 1,665 positive cases in Albany County, up 21 from Wednesday. There are 615 people under a mandatory quarantine and seven under a precautionary quarantine. There are 29 hospitalizations and three adults are in intensive care.

Starting Thursday, grocery store employees can get antibody testing done for free at the SUNY Albany Testing site.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources