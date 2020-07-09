Albany County reports 10 new coronavirus cases during Thursday briefing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported an additional 10 cases of coronavirus in the county. The total number of active cases is 51.
Since the start of the outbreak a total of 1,965 people have tested positive. There are 300 people under mandatory quarantine.
Two people are hospitalized and no one is in intensive care. No new deaths have been reported to the county since June 24, leaving the death toll at 121.
On Friday, malls can begin to reopen, per an announcement made by Governor Cuomo on Wednesday.
“The reopening of malls in the Capital Region is a huge victory for the hundreds of business owners and thousands of jobs that they represent here in Albany County. Crossgates Mall alone holds over 2,500 jobs,” said County Executive McCoy. “While I had called for malls to reopen in Phase 3 after they developed comprehensive social distancing and disinfecting plans to keep customers safe, this is still an important step in getting more people back to work and addressing our budget deficit.”
