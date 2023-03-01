ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature unanimously rejected a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget to keep federal Medicaid funding with the state instead of with the counties.

The legislature issued a proclamation that stated they do not agree with the governor’s proposal. They said the effects of the pandemic are ongoing, and this is not the time to redirect funds to the state instead of the counties.

The county would be responsible for an additional $8.5 million in enhanced federal medical assistance percentage payments if it were to be signed into law by the governor.