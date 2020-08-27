Albany County rail trail closing for construction in Bethlehem

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail

A portion of the Albany County Helderberg Hudson Rail Trail on March 24, 2016. (Sonja Stark / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Thursday’s county coronavirus update, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that ongoing construction on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail will close part of the trail in Bethlehem, beneath the Cherry Avenue Bridge.

Between Monday and Thursday, August 31 to September 3, that portion of rail trail under the bridge will be shut down from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Work will then continue from the following Tuesday through Friday, September 8 to September 11. Officials anticipate the work will be completed that Friday.

The Albany County Rail Trail is technically closed at night from dusk until dawn. Still, McCoy warned that the construction project—replacing steel diaphragms and welding plates overhead—poses an extreme danger to pedestrians and bicyclists.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga