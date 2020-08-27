Albany County rail trail closing for construction in Bethlehem

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Thursday’s county coronavirus update, County Executive Daniel P. McCoy announced that ongoing construction on the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail will close part of the trail in Bethlehem, beneath the Cherry Avenue Bridge.

Between Monday and Thursday, August 31 to September 3, that portion of rail trail under the bridge will be shut down from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Work will then continue from the following Tuesday through Friday, September 8 to September 11. Officials anticipate the work will be completed that Friday.

The Albany County Rail Trail is technically closed at night from dusk until dawn. Still, McCoy warned that the construction project—replacing steel diaphragms and welding plates overhead—poses an extreme danger to pedestrians and bicyclists.

