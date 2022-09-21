ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 38th-annual Albany County traffic safety awareness show is set for Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25 at Crossgates during normal mall hours. The show will take place on the lower level of the mall, near AT&T.

A free car seat check will also be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the overflow parking lot next to Homewood/Tru by Hilton at Crossgates.

County officials said the main focus of the weekend is to teach everyone the dangers and importance of traffic and child passenger safety. Members of local law enforcement and safety-related organizations will be on-hand all weekend to answer any questions you may have regarding traffic safety.

“This is the 30th anniversary of the car seat safety check which we started in the parking lot of a pre-school that does not even exist anymore,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “And in those 30 years, we have equipped so many parents not only with how to properly install a car seat but with greater education about safety when they travel in the car. At our last car safety seat check in June, out of 48 car seats inspected, only three were correctly installed. I am happy we continue to offer this vital opportunity to keep our children safe.”

According to event organizers, there will be a variety of safety exhibits, interactive displays, and traffic safety-related give-a-ways for you to take home. Both the traffic safety awareness show and the car seat check are free and sponsored by the Albany County Department of Public Works Traffic Safety Program.