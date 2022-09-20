ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — County Executive Daniel P. McCoy and the Albany County Suicide Task Force are giving the public a chance to raise awareness about suicide as part of their “Flames of Hope” event next Wednesday, September 28. The event will be held at the gazebo by the pond in the Crossings of Colonie park, starting at 6 p.m.

County officials said there will be an opportunity for community members to honor any lives lost to suicide at the gathering. The Suicide Task Force invites all to come and reflect, and remember.

Organizers believe the event will last about an hour. The Crossings of Colonie is located at 580 Albany Shaker Road, in Loudonville.