Albany County officials announcing new public safety program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff Craig Apple joins Albany County Executive Dan McCoy to announce a groundbreaking public safety initiative at 2 p.m. in the Cahill Room on State Street.

At the press conference, they’re detailing the new pilot program aimed at improving responses and outcomes related to law enforcement interaction with the public. The program is being funded through legislative investments and a new partnership between the Department of Mental Health and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

“Much has been said about defunding the police,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce. “We will not be defunding police departments in Albany County. What we will do is make smarter, more meaningful investments in public safety. The deaths of Dontay Ivy in Albany, and Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado may have been prevented. We believe this new partnership will be a critical first step in doing that.”

Along with Joyce, McCoy, and Apple, present officials include Deputy Chairwoman Wanda Willingham, legislator Matthew Peter, and Department of Mental Health Director Dr. Stephen Giordano.