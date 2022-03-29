ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Office Building at 112 State Street will be closed on March 29. Mary Rozak, director of communications for Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, said a repair in the building’s basement has forced the shut-off of water and heat in the building.

All services will be handled remotely for the time being. The Department for Children, Youth, and Families will have extra staff working at the Children’s Advocacy Center and Children’s Mental Health at 260 South Pearl Street.

You can find contact information online for the Albany County employees who will be working remotely on March 29. The repairs pose no dangers to the public.