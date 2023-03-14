ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature is considering extending the hours of operation for wine and liquor stores during the holiday season in Albany County. The county currently allows wine and liquor stores to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Surrounding counties allow wine and liquor stores to be open from 8 a.m. to midnight. According to legislation introduced on March 13, Albany County is requesting that wine and liquor stores are open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting November 15 to January 7 each year. Majority Leader Dennis Feeney, sponsor of the legislation comments, “This proposal will benefit both the public and local businesses, as it allows for businesses to stay open additional hours during one of their busiest seasons.” The legislature will discuss this request further in the Law Committee scheduled March 29.