Albany County Legislature suggests raising minimum wage for county workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10 ) – The Albany County Legislature introduced legislation on Monday that aims to establish a living wage for the County workforce. The measure would allow pay increases for over 60 County employees.

After seeing the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy, the Legislature determined that $15 an hour is a “more sufficient wage” rather than the state’s minimum wage of $12.50.

In addition, the Legislature says it is hopeful that increasing wages will begin to address the wealth gap, especially among minorities and women.

The resolution, if approved, would cost the County approximately $70,000 and would require an amendment to the 2021 budget.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the incredible service and work ethic of Albany County’s frontline workers,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce. “These are the individuals who are the true definition of essential employees. Now is the time we get them a living wage to support themselves and their families.”

The resolution is being referred to the Audit and Finance and Personnel Committees for further review.