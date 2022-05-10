ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Legislature is moving forward with legislation that would improve transparency on job postings in an effort to give job seekers an opportunity to better negotiate wages and improve equity. On Monday, Chairman Andrew Joyce and Legislators Carolyn McLaughlin and Vicky Plotsky introduced a local law that would amend the Albany County Omnibus Human Rights Law, requiring employers to provide the minimum and maximum salary or hourly wage for any open positions.

“Pay equity is an issue which has a universal impact,” said McLaughlin. “While improving personal agency and lived experiences, economic parity moves a neighborhood and a broader community forward. We stand at a crossroads in this pandemic season when decisions must be made to hold back the tide of any additional inequalities and inequity that may exist or grow in Albany County.”

The local law is currently pending further review. It is being referred to the Personnel and Law Committees and will be looked over in the coming months.