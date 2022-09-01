ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Legislature Republican & Conservative Conference Leader Frank A. Mauriello introduced the “Stop Illegal Guns Now (SIGN) Law” on September 1. The proposed law targets illegal gun violence.

SIGN would require that most home visits conducted by Albany County employees or contractors on behalf of the county to have a notice about the danger of illegal guns and how to dispose of them. The law also states that notices should be posted in most county facilities and contractor facilities.

“This legislation is an unfortunate sign of the times we are living in,” said Mauriello. “Illegal gun use is on the rise, which means communities across Albany County are in mourning.” Mauriello hopes the law plays a meaningful role in minimizing the impact of illegal guns.