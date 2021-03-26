Albany County Legislature chairman runs to fight hunger

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WEB EXTRA: Legislature Chair Andrew Joyce discusses cell phone dead zones in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce is participating in the Ancient Order of Hibernians 15K at Your Own Pace to Fight Hunger. The run takes place on Friday, March 26 at 10 a.m.

Participants have three days to complete the 9.32-mile run, but Joyce’s goal is to complete it in one day. The race course will take him through the heart of Albany and from one end to another. Joyce is expected to cross the finish line by noon at the Harold L. Joyce Albany County Office Building on State Street.

Money raised will go to local food banks to help fight hunger. Anyone interested in making a donation can send a check to the Ancient Order of Hibernians with “AOH 15K” in the memo line.

AOH Division 5
375 Ontario Street
Albany, NY 12208

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire