ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An effort to grow local businesses and boost agritourism is underway after the Albany County Legislature voted to approve a countywide beverage trail. The initiative will highlight the wide assortment of craft beverage production businesses in the county while attracting patrons and tourists to the area.

The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution allocating $30,000 to create wayfinding signs for promoting the initiative and authorizing an application to be submitted to the State Department of Agriculture and Markets for the designation of an Albany County Beverage Trail. It is the intent of the Legislature, according to a spokesperson, to include additional funding for the venture in the 2023 budget.

“Tonight, the legislature took an important step in establishing the Albany County Beverage Trail. The trail will offer greater support through wayfinding, advertising, and promotion to our amazing craft beverage producers which will in turn help increase sales and tourism throughout the county,” said Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter, who sponsored the initiative. “The establishment of the trail is a bipartisan recommendation from the Covid Economic Task Force, which I am proud to be a part of, and I want to thank Chairman Andrew Joyce for his support and leadership along with Majority leader Dennis Feeney, my legislative colleagues, and the County Executive’s office.”

“Albany County has so much to offer residents and tourists alike who are looking to experience some of the best breweries, distilleries, and cideries around. The establishment of funding for advertising, enhancement, and support for the new trail will go a long way in connecting the dots between the local producers and the patrons eager to support them,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce. “This is a product of the Covid Economic Recovery Task Force’s efforts to help rebuild our local economies in new ways. I want to thank Legislator Peter and all Task Force members for their innovation and look forward to seeing this come to fruition.”