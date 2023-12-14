ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A $819.9M spending plan was approved by the Albany County Legislature for the upcoming fiscal year. The 2024 budget seeks to provide relief to taxpayers and deliver social and economic relief to those impacted by the pandemic.

To aid the recovery of small businesses and local organizations, the legislature has designated $400,000 towards strengthening the economic landscape. The Advance Albany County Alliance will use the funds to spur growth, increase employment, and retain a robust workforce.

$3 million is being invested in the Albany County Improvement Initiative, allowing the legislature to take collective action on issues. This includes development initiatives, which will improve the quality of life for residents.

Albany County has also seen an increase in asylees this year. To help them settle and find work opportunities, $100,000 has been set aside for an asylee transportation and workforce development program. The program will ease the burdens of getting to and from work.

Childcare and youth programming remain a prominent focal point. The legislature has ensured the Community Development, Public Health and Safety Fund will continue to fund after-school programming. An additional $20,000 is being designated for a study to look at the expansion of County-operated daycares to help expand childcare options.

The budget also includes a 12 percent raise for the county executive, sheriff, and comptroller. The three officials will receive an additional 4 percent raise in 2025. Additionally, legislators will receive a one-time 12 percent raise.

Other notable investments include doubling the amount of funding for transportation access for the aging population and securing $250,000 for land conservation and nature preserve efforts.