ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Albany County are mourning the loss of one of its legislators. Matthew Peter has passed away.

Peter first took office in 2019, and he represented the 5th legislative district. Those who worked with him said he was a fierce public servant, a trusted companion, and a loyal friend.

Some of the projects he worked on while with the legislature included redesigning I-787 and adding electric vehicle chargers to the area. Many lawmakers sent their condolences to his family and friends.

County Legislator Mark Grimm released a statement, saying in-part: “Despite the differences in our party philosophy, we had a good relationship because he was always open to listening to each person’s point of view. The collegial approach this rising star spearheaded will be sorely missed.”

Grimm also said he is thinking about Peter’s partner, Corrine, and their family.