STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Saratoga National Historical Park has been given $6.6 million in funding for improvements on the Battlefield Tour Road. Improvements include increased accessibility and visibility to the parking areas, trailheads, walkways, seating, exhibits and viewing areas along the 10 mile route.

“This project is an extraordinary opportunity to invest in our visitors and enhance their enjoyment and understanding of the Saratoga Battlefield and the events that took place here. It is a big step in preparing the park for the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution and interpreting the critical role that the Battles of Saratoga played in turning the tide of Revolution and changing the world,” said Saratoga NHP Superintendent Leslie Morlock.