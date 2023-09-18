ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tasting all of the drinks on Albany County’s craft beverage trail is getting easier. Albany County announced a new Tasting Pass.

Residents can save on tasting packages and flights of drinks at the breweries and wineries that are part of the trail. Officials said that the new trail pass will help support and expand the brewing industry in the area.

“If we can strengthen that by creating an official trail, we can not only push tourism, which helps every other sector, we can strengthen their ties in selling directly to the community, individuals, expand visits in conventions people coming to the capital and other things,” Albany County Legislator Matthew Peter said.

The Albany County Craft Beverage Trail was first created in March. So far, nine businesses are part of the beverage trail. Those include Indian Ladder Farms in Altamont, Helderberg Mountain Brewing in East Berne, Mixed Breed Brewing in Guilderland, Meadowdale Winery in Voorheesville, Rail to River Brewing in Ravena, the Warbler Brewery in Delmar, Bye-i Brewing in Cohoes, and the Bull and Bee Meadery and Albany Distilling Company in Albany.

The pass can be downloaded on Albany County’s website.