Albany County launches mental health crises pilot program

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County is launching their new Crisis Officials Responding and Diverting (ACCORD) program. County Chairman Andrew Joyce and members of the Albany County Legislature will be joined by County Executive Daniel McCoy, Sheriff Craig Apple, Department of Mental Health Commissioner Stephen Giordano and UAlbany officials to make the announcement.

A press conference will be held on Friday, June 11 at noon at the Voorheesville EMS Station. Officials will discuss details about ACCORD and how the response teams, which consist of social workers and EMTs, will respond to situations that involve mental health or other non-violent emergency calls.

“We are not defunding police in Albany County. What we are doing is raising the discussion around policing and public safety in our communities and taking action to help our law enforcement agencies be better equipped and responsive to the communities they serve,” said Chairman Joyce. “With ACCORD, we will be able to utilize our resources appropriately by having a team specially trained to handle issues of mental health and other non-violent emergencies, which allows our police to focus on what they do best, tackling crime.”