ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said one of its K9 officers has died.

Baxter was most well known for tracking down a missing Cohoes woman who was found miles from her home in 2019. The sheriff’s office said Baxter helped rescue dozens of people.

Bloodhounds are good at following scents because their extra skin and wrinkles trap scent, and their long ears funnel scent from the ground to their nose.