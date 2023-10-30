SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of Public Works has issued a travel advisory for State Route 85 between Kenwood Avenue and Mullens Road in Slingerlands. Starting at 10 a.m. on October 31, alternating one-way traffic will be in place in the area while a new sidewalk railing is installed along the road, underneath the Rail Trail Bridge.
The DPW stated that the alternate traffic pattern will be in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through November 3. The paving of the bridge was rescheduled to November 6 due to weather delays, so the bridge is expected to be open again to pedestrians on November 7.
