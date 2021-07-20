Albany County inmate charged with possessing homemade shank

Albany County
Posted:
jhajuan sabb

Jhajuan Sabb (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility is facing new charges after he was found to be in possession of a homemade shank.

Police said Jhajuan Sabb was keeping the metal shank hidden inside his cell.

He was charged with one count of Promoting Prison Contraband in the First Degree and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The 21-year old was already in jail for Murder in the Second Degree in the May shooting death of Sharf Addalim, 35, of Albany.

