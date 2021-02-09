Albany County holding virtual Black History Month celebration

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and the Albany County Legislative Black Caucus are holding a Black History Month event. “Living Through the COVID Pandemic” starts at noon and will be streamed via Facebook.

The speaker for this year’s Black History Month event is Paul Collins-Hackett, the executive director of RED Bookshelf, a local nonprofit that helps provide free books to kids. He will talk about his work promoting literacy in the community, specifically through the impact of the pandemic on families.

The Legislative Black Caucus represents majority-minority districts, or are members of color who share common interests with constituents in those districts. Members are:

William M. Clay, Chairman

Samuel I. Fein

Wanda F. Willingham

Carolyn McLaughlin

Norma J. Chapman

Merton D. Simpson

Beroro T. Efekoro

The caucus is interested in fair and representative redistricting and resource management, increasing diversity, and supporting economic growth for communities.