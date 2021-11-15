Albany County holding public meetings to discuss Climate Resiliency Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County is holding the first virtual public meetings on its Climate Resiliency Plan. The meetings will be held November 16 at noon and 6 p.m.

The Climate Resiliency Plan is to protect the county and its residents from the effects of climate change. Albany County said extreme rainstorms and blizzards, heavy rain, flooding and heat waves have become more frequent across New York.

“I’ve been proud to prioritize cutting carbon emissions during my time at County Executive, but this is a war we must fight on two fronts. Adaptation and resilience measures to protect life and property will be increasingly important as we continue to feel the impacts of climate change on a regular basis,” said County Executive Dan McCoy.

The county will be analyzing and improving the resilience of infrastructure, economic systems, ecosystems, health and social services, and housing, with a focus on vulnerable populations. McCoy said the plan will complete the risk assessment and develop strategies and projects to ensure the area is ready for extreme storms in the future.

All of the plan’s recommendations will involve redevelopment and investment in existing communities, increasing transportation options, and the preservation of open space. Those interested in participating in the public meetings are required to register.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard Area, Albany County has 77 miles of roadway, 156 bridges and 20 miles of railroad that are at risk of flooding. Also, the analysis shows 19% of residential land for housing and 55% of agricultural district land at at risk during extreme weather events.

More information about the Climate Resiliency Plan can be found at the Albany County website.