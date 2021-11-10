Albany County holding public meeting on Watervliet Shaker Road highway project

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Department of of Public Works (DPW) is holding a meeting for the public to learn about the proposed road improvements along Watervliet Shaker Road. The meeting is scheduled for November 10 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The meeting is to inform the public of the road improvements for the Watervliet Shaker Road Highway Improvement Project Phase III. These improvements will be from New Karner Road to Sand Creek Road.

The event will include a presentation to review comments made at the first public meeting and how the comments have been addressed, as well as present the design alternative. Attendees are encouraged to participate during a question and answer session at the end of the presentation.

The project includes paving, roadway widening and providing safe pedestrian and bicycle connectivity and intersections.

Registration is required for the event. You can register on the Albany County DPW website. More information about the project can also be found on the DPW website.