Albany County hands out free reusable grocery bags

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A county-wide art contest culminated on Friday with a partnership between Albany County and ShopRite to give away free reusable shopping bags.

The winning artist was Kylie McGuiness, a third grader at A.W. Becker Elementary School in the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk district. The bags were handed out at ShopRite on Central Avenue.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, New Yorkers used approximately 23 billion plastic bags every year.

