Albany County fills district seat after former legislator resigned over homophobic comments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Albany County legislator was appointed to fill a seat left vacant after the resignation of George Langdon IV.

Richard Touchette was sworn in Monday night to fill the District 37 seat. Touchette previously served in the Albany County Legislature from 2015-2019.

He will hold the seat until the November election when someone will be chosen to represent the district for the remainder of the term ending in 2023.

Langdon resigned his seat in April after he made homophobic comments during a public forum that was held by a local conservative group.