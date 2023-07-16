ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first day of the Albany County Farmers Market has been moved inside MVP Arena due to thunderstorms in the area. The event will run on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The new farmers market series will offer a wide array of goods from local vendors. Free parking is provided for attendees in the MVP Arena parking garage during the hours of the events.

The remainder of the market’s schedule for the season is listed below.

Farmers Market Schedule

All markets held rain or shine from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

August 20

September 17

October 15

Each event will also feature educational and family activities. The market is free and open to the public.