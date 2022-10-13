FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Fall Festival will be held at the Lawson Lake County Park on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have pumpkins, doughnuts, crafts, hiking, fishing, a live music performance, a ribbon cutting for the new dock on the lake, and more.

The Albany County Department of Parks & Recreation and the Albany County Department for Children, Youth and Families- Youth Bureau will be hosting the event. The Albany County Department of Health will be hosting a COVID- 19 vaccine clinic from noon to 3 p.m. with Pfizer and Moderna, first and second doses, as well as the updated booster for everyone ages five and up.