Albany County expands counseling services, reduces interest fees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced expanded online chat services for victims of crime and violence, and unveiled a school tax late fee reduction.

The Albany County Crime Victims and Sexual Violence Center now offers expanded hours for its free and confidential online chat. Sexual assault and violence survivors who don’t need immediate medical attention can visit the website to speak with a trained crisis counselor. The digital chat service is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Texts are also available, or you can call the hotline 24/7 at (518) 447-7716.

“We also look for creative ways to deal with the economic and other unintended consequences of the original economic shutdown last year. We will be offering eligible property owners a 5% reduction on the late fee for their school tax bills to lessen their financial burdens. We’ve also expanded our online chat service for victims of sexual assault and violence, because we know talking over the phone can be dangerous for some survivors,” McCoy said in the briefing.

The county authorized a 5% reduction in the lates interest fees for 2020 school tax bills that were still unpaid by November 1. This reduction will only apply if the bill is paid in full by July 1. Eligible property owners will receive instructions in the mail over the coming weeks.