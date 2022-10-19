ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, October 29, and Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy is encouraging residents who have unused or unwanted prescriptions to safely dispose of them at local collection sites. You can find the closest location collection site to you and safely dispose of the prescriptions on National Take-Back Day.

Take-Back day reminders are encouraged to counter the opioid epidemic, as most addictions often start with prescription medication found in medicine cabinets, and those who become addicted often misuse them. Taking prescription drugs without a doctor’s supervision or prescription is dangerous, and safely disposing unwanted or unneeded medication can help prevent addiction.