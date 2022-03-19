ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy has tested positive for COVID-19. Director of Communications Mary Rozak confirmed the positive case Saturday.

“I have confirmed with my doctor that I’ve contracted COVID-19. While I’m feeling under the weather, I’m thankful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted, because this very well could have been much worse. I am isolating and recovering at home,” said McCoy.

McCoy went on to say it’s moments like this that remind us that COVID is still not done with us yet. For more information on COVID cases across Albany County, visit the county website.