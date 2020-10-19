Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provides coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy updated county residents on Monday alongside University at Albany President Havìdan Rodriguez and College of Saint Rose President Marcia White.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have Albany County partner with the University at Albany and the College of Saint Rose to bring testing directly to the Pine Hills neighborhood the past week. Of the 218 COVID tests given to students, none of them came back positive. I want to thank Presidents Havidán Rodríguez and Marcia J. White for their leadership, the local hospitals, the NYS Health Department and our healthcare workers for supporting the effort and the students for their commitment doing the right thing and controlling the spread of the virus,” said County Executive McCoy.

McCoy announced that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is 3,310 to date, an increase of seven new positives since Sunday. There are 101 active cases in the county, down from 105 on Sunday.

The five-day average for new daily positives dropped from 19.6 to 16.6. Among newly reported cases, three had close contact with other positives, one lives or works in a healthcare setting, and three had no clear source of infection.

Those under mandatory quarantine went from 1,073 to 1,063, with 14,641 people having completed quarantine since the outbreak began. Of those who completed the process, 3,209 of them had tested positive and were cleared.

One new hospitalization was reported overnight, though the total number of county residents hospitalized from the virus decreased from 12 to 10. Two patients are in the ICU, and the hospitalization rate dropped from .36% to .30%.

Two Albany County residents have passed away due to the virus since Sunday, bringing the county’s death toll to 138. One, a woman in her 70s, lived in a congregate healthcare setting while the other, a man in his 80s, did not. Both had multiple preexisting underlying health conditions.

“Just because our higher education institutions are no longer the main source of our positive cases, doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet, as we can see by the latest two deaths since just over a week ago,” McCoy said. “My condolences go out to the families of these residents and the families of the 136 other residents who have suffered losses over the last nearly seven months.”

