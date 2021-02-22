Albany County COVID-19 update: February 22

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County Executive Daniel McCoy held a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. He was joined by Albany County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Elizabeth Whalen.

Dr. Whalen delivered the “happy news” that 2900 doses of vaccine that were delayed by winter weather arrived to the county Monday morning. Their second-dose clinic that was supposed to be last week has been rescheduled for this Wednesday at the Times Union Center.

“We will be sending out information for those that were due that second dose of vaccine via email,” Dr. Whalen said, “people will be getting robocalls, and will be posting it on our website.”

Two other clinics, one for first doses and another for second doses, will be held Thursday at the Times Union Center. Albany County is focused on vaccinating those in the 1b eligibility group and people with comorbidities.

“[For] the first dose [clinic], we anticipate that we will release the link to sign up tomorrow at 5:00, as we have done in previous weeks,” Dr. Whalen explained.

The weather delay is still holding up over 1000 doses for the county, though.

“We are still looking to get the 1300 doses that we were scheduled to get last week, and we received information over the weekend that we could anticipate those late this week,” Dr. Whalen said.

Once those 1300 get here, the county will look to schedule another POD.

County Executive McCoy reported 58 new positive cases, and no new deaths. 62 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. 8 people are in the ICU.