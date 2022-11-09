ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Safe Haven” pet supply drive completed at the end of October, marking a second consecutive successful year for the drive. Safe Haven is a program run by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS), and this year’s drive was online, where donors could scan a QR code and have items delivered directly to MHHS.

October is domestic violence awareness month, and the drive runs in partnership with the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Assault Center. Roughly 71% of pet owners entering domestic violence shelters report their abuser had threatened, injured, or killed family pets and 85% of shelters report they commonly encounter victims who speak about incidents with pets.

“We hope that this increased number indicates greater awareness of the Safe Haven program among community advocates and survivors,” said Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy. “Our pets are a part of our family, so it is crucial that we shed light on this form of domestic violence.”