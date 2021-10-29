Albany County encourages residents to participate in sustainability programs

Albany County is encouraging resident to participate in a sustainability challenge focused on on community solar, clean heating and cooling, and electric vehicles.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has launched a Community Sustainability Challenge. The challenge encourages residents to participate in programs focused on community solar, clean heating and cooling, and electric vehicles.

The challenge builds on the county’s recent designation as one of the State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Climate Smart Communities by providing residents with affordable ways to go green.

The challenge includes three community campaigns approved by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The campaigns are through partnerships with Solarize Albany, Heat Smart Capital Region, and the Capital District Transportation Committee.

The programs allow residents to learn about innovative clean energy technologies, connect with reputable vendors, and take steps to save money while they reduce their carbon footprint. The county’s goal is to encourage at least 25 residents to participate in each of the campaigns.

Several local governments are also joining the challenge including Albany, Colonie, New Scotland, Guilderland, and Bethlehem, Menands and Voorheesville.

“Community campaigns are a win-win-win, benefiting, our residents, the county, and the environment,” said County Executive Dan McCoy. “By partnering with our local municipalities, including our largest ones like Albany and Colonie, we will see an even larger impact.”