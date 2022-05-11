ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Redistricting Commission (ACRC) has released the first draft of the Albany County redistricting map. The map is available for public comment.

The ACRC said this map is subject to change. This map includes the first draft maps of the six Majority Minority Districts as drafted by the separate Majority Minority District Redistricting Subcommittee (MMD).

The full-county draft map was approved by the ACRC at the meeting on May 9. The map can be viewed on the Albany County website.

The ACRC was created to propose new Albany County Legislature district maps that will support elections of the Albany County Legislature for the next ten years. The MMD is tasked with recommending the majority minority legislative districts to the ACRC. The final redrawn map with district lines of all 39 districts is projected to be finished on June 30 for presentation to the County Legislature.

The public can submit their own redistricting maps and comments on the Albany County website. Comments can also be submitted by email to mmdredistricting@albanycountyny.gov and redistricting@albanycountyny.gov.

This ACRC’s third public hearing is on May 26 at 5 p.m. The MMD also has its next public hearing scheduled for May 18. Both hearings will be hybrid, allowing people to either comment in person at the Harold L. Joyce County Office Building in Albany, or virtually via Zoom.