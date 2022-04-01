ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of boxes of medical supplies that were donated by local businesses and community leaders will soon be on their way to Ukraine. The Albany County Legislature dropped off supplies to Saint Nicholas Ukrainian Church in Watervliet to be transported overseas.

Andrew Joyce, chairman of the legislature, said the supply drive is a way of letting the Ukrainian people know that Albany County is supporting them.

“If we can’t go over there and help actively, this is a show of support,” he said. “This is us showing them that we’re thinking about them”

Joyce said the most noteworthy donation was a box of catheters at MVP Arena, which was one of the legislature’s collection sites.