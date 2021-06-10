Albany County deputies seize 62 bags of ecstasy, cocaine

Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 9 at 2 p.m., investigators from the Albany County Sheriff’s Department stopped a vehicle for having a fake temporary New Jersey registration and tinted windows on the car. Police say that upon further investigation, the driver, Devon Harris, 28, was in possession of 62 Ziploc bags containing ecstasy pills and cocaine.

Charges:

  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (a class A-II felony)
  • One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (a class B felony)
  • One count Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (a class A misdemeanor)
  • Several vehicle and traffic violations

Harris was sent to Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee and will be arraigned at Albany City Court Thursday morning.

