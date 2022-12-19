ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Albany County Legislature delivered gifts to multiple families on Monday as part of the county’s Adopt-A-Family program. Through donations from local organizations and county legislators, gifts were bought, wrapped and delivered to families in need.

Albany County Chairman Andrew Joyce said planning for the gift delivery begins months in advance.

“It’s one of our most favorite efforts here in Albany County,” he explained. “We begin in November with a basket raffle and a number of fundraising efforts in order to buy these presents for the families. So it’s a good thing for us through the legislature. The calendar can be a bit of a grind, but its a great thing for the staff to come together — both democrat and republican — regardless of your political affiliation.”

The Adopt-A-Family program was established in Albany County over 35 years ago, and every year, around 300 families benefit from the deliveries.